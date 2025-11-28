Jefferies Hikes RIL's Target Price After Noting Improved Earnings — Check Upside Potential, Business Outlook

Jefferies retained Buy rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. and hiked the target price to Rs 1,785 from Rs 1,780 apiece. The current target price implies an upside potential of 16% from Thursday's close price.

The stock is still trading below mean long-term enterprise value and Ebitda, which is keeping the risk-reward ratio of Reliance Industries favourable, Jefferies said.

Reliance Industries reported an improvement in earnings growth as all three businesses of the oil-to-telecom major reporting double-digit growth in financial year 2026 so far.