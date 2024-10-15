Jefferies Downgrades BSE To 'Underperform', Sees 27% Downside

Jefferies, in a note issued on Tuesday, has downgraded its rating on BSE Ltd. to "underperform" and forecasts a potential decline of 27% in its stock.

The brokerage action comes despite the rally seen in BSE's shares following the new framework for futures and options trading announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The changes, which include limiting weekly derivatives contracts to one per exchange, are expected to increase BSE's market share. Jefferies is of the view that such expectations "appears stretched, fails to capture risks from higher impact on the overall market, and low spillover gains."

Jefferies has set its price target for BSE at Rs 3,500, which implies a downside of 27% against the current market price of Rs 4,752.25. However, the revised target is higher as compared to the price target of Rs 2,850 shared by the brokerage in August.