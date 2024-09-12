JBM Auto Shares Gain After Government Unveils EV Subsidy Scheme

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. surged more than 8% on Thursday after the government unveiled a new EV subsidy scheme.

The government has approved for two years a new Rs 10,900 crore EV subsidy scheme, in yet another attempt to step up adoption of electric mobility in the world's third largest automotive industry.

This would benefit the company from the second half of the next financial year, Nishant Arya, the managing director of JBM Auto, told NDTV Profit. "For any such project, it takes a period of 9 to 12 months for new buses to hit the road," he said.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, will support 14,028 electric buses, along with 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers and 3.16 lakh electric three-wheelers. However, it excludes electric cars and hybrid vehicles.

In fiscal year 2024, around 35% of the company's topline came from the e-buses segment, Arya said. The company's market share stands at 35-40%, he added.

"We expect 40-50% topline CAGR growth over the next five years," he said. The company is guiding for a revenue of Rs 6,500 crore in fiscal year 2025, which is higher than the revenue of Rs 5,009 crore reported in fiscal 2024, added Arya.

Nearly 40% of the EV subsidy scheme's outlay, or Rs 4,391 crore, has been marked for the procurement of 14,028 electric buses by public transport agencies, according to him.