EV Subsidy Scheme: PM E-Drive To Replace FAME-III, Announcement Likely Today

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve 'PM E-Drive scheme', instead of FAME-III, to incentivise the sale of electric vehicles, people familiar with the matter told NDTV India.

The approval is expected to be accorded in the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the person quoted above said on the condition of anonymity.

Under the scheme, an overall subsidy to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore would be rolled out to push the sale of EVs, the person said.

FAME-II or the second version of ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electric Vehicles in India’, which had an outlay of Rs 11,500 crore, lasted for a five-year period ending March 2024. The scheme had cumulatively subsidised the sale of 13.21 lakh EVs between fiscals 2020 and 2024.

NDTV Profit had, on Sept. 2, reported that India was likely to announce the third iteration of the successful EV subsidy scheme by mid-September.