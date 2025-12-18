Japan Bourse To Boost JGB Futures Liquidity As Volatility Rises

Osaka Exchange Inc. is considering changes aimed at boosting foreign participation in its 20-year Japanese government bond futures, as surging volatility in the world’s third-largest debt market drives trading in the contracts to record levels.

Open interest jumped to 14,762 contracts in the third quarter — the first meaningful pickup since the product was launched — and rose further to 23,842 in the fourth quarter as of Dec. 10, exchange data show. Average daily volume followed a similar trend, climbing to 1,873 contracts as of the same date.

Even so, foreign participation remains low at about 10% of total trading volume, compared with more than 70% in the highly liquid 10-year futures contract, said Akihiro Hanawa, general manager of the market planning department for derivatives at Osaka Exchange, Japan’s leading derivatives marketplace.

The Japan Exchange Group Inc. subsidiary is in discussions with stakeholders to revamp its 2022 market-maker program for 20-year JGB futures, which has failed to attract sufficient participation. “The scheme is already outdated. We want to remake it if possible,” Hanawa said in an interview this week. “Expanding liquidity in the 20-year futures market is very important for us.”