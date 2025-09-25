Ivalue Infosolutions Lists At 5% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. listed on the stock market at a discount of nearly 5% to the IPO price on Thursday. The scrip opened at Rs 284.95 on the NSE and Rs 285 on the BSE, lower than the issue price of Rs 299. The market cap stood at Rs 1,518 crore.

The initial public offering of iValue Infosolutions was fully subscribed on the third and final day of bidding on Monday. The portion for institutional and non-institutional investors was the most bid.

The IPO consisted only of an offer for sale of 1.87 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each by 13 shareholders. Promoters Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, and Srinivasan Sriram offloaded their equity shares in the OFS. Investor Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd., an affiliate of private equity firm Creador, sold 1.1 crore shares.

The iValue Infosolutions IPO was subscribed 1.82 times, led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (3.18 times), non-institutional investors (1.26 times), and retail investors (1.28 times).