iValue Infosolutions Secures Rs 168 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

iValue Infosolutions Ltd. has raised Rs 168 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 56.21 lakh shares at Rs 299 apiece to 13 anchor investors.

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund received the highest allocation of 29.75%. UNIFI BCAD Fund received the second highest allotment of 14.87% and UTI Small Cap Fund got 11.90% stake in the company.

Two domestic mutual funds have applied through two schemes, the enterprise technology solutions specialist said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. They have collectively netted 41.64% of the anchor portion. ICICI Prudential and UTI were the fund houses in this category.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the lead book-running managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

The IPO consists solely of an offer for sale of 1.87 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The company has set a price band of Rs 284-299 per share for its three-day IPO. This takes the total issue size to Rs 560.29 crore.

The issue will close on Sept. 22. The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Sept. 23, and the company will list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 25.