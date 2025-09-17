Business NewsIPOsiValue Infosolutions Secures Rs 168 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
iValue Infosolutions Secures Rs 168 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund got the highest allocation of 29.75%.

17 Sep 2025, 11:02 PM IST i
initial public offering
The IPO consists solely of an offer for sale of 1.87 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
iValue Infosolutions Ltd. has raised Rs 168 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 56.21 lakh shares at Rs 299 apiece to 13 anchor investors.

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund received the highest allocation of 29.75%. UNIFI BCAD Fund received the second highest allotment of 14.87% and UTI Small Cap Fund got 11.90% stake in the company.

Two domestic mutual funds have applied through two schemes, the enterprise technology solutions specialist said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. They have collectively netted 41.64% of the anchor portion. ICICI Prudential and UTI were the fund houses in this category.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the lead book-running managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

The IPO consists solely of an offer for sale of 1.87 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The company has set a price band of Rs 284-299 per share for its three-day IPO. This takes the total issue size to Rs 560.29 crore.

The issue will close on Sept. 22. The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Sept. 23, and the company will list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 25.

The proceeds from the entire issue, barring IPO expenses, will go to the selling shareholders. The promoters and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

iValue is an enterprise technology solutions provider focusing on securing and managing digital applications and data. The Bengaluru-based company offers security analytics, network security, application management, cloud integration, digital transformation, and risk assessment services to its customers in India.

As of March 31, 2025, iValue's network of 109 OEM partners included leading names such as Check Point, Forcepoint, Hitachi, Tenable, Yubico, Imperva, Arista, Splunk, Nutanix, and Google Cloud.

