ITC Shares Decline After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of ITC Ltd. fell during early trade on Friday after its profit missed analysts' estimates. The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette maker stood at Rs 4,917 crore in the quarter-ended June, as against Rs 4,903 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 5,160 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

ITC's performance was impacted by paperboards and the fast-moving consumer goods business, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and high competitive intensity in certain categories. Private consumption expenditure remains relatively subdued, the company said.

Although ITC’s cigarette revenue was in line with expectations and profitability was ahead of estimates, the drag on net profitability was led by weakness in its agribusiness, Citi Research said.