ITC Share Price Target: Nuvama Downgrades Rating After Steep Excise Duty On Cigarettes

Domestic brokerage Nuvama has downgraded the stock rating of ITC Ltd. from 'buy' to 'hold', anticipating negative impact on sales and operational income after the government imposed an excise duty on cigarettes, effective next month.

According to a Finance Ministry order issued late on Wednesday, the excise duty will range between Rs 2,050 and Rs 8,500 per thousand sticks, depending on product length, from Feb. 1.

"While we expected a sharp tax hike on cigarettes, the magnitude seems higher than anticipated, likely prompting consensus downgrades to ITC’s cigarette volume and EBITDA estimates as well as multiples," Nuvama analysts said in a note on Thursday.

They expect a more than 20% price hike and more than 30% tax hike, which is meaningfully steep. A double-digit tax hike could push consumers towards smuggled cigarettes, they said.

As the effective date of the excise duty is Feb. 1, Nuvama estimates January sales and production of ITC to sharply expand and therefore report a lower impact in the March quarter earnings.

Expected impact on ITC: