ITC, MCX, Tata Power, ABB India, Federal Bank Shares React To Q1 Results

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Tata Power Co., ITC Ltd., ABB India Ltd., among others, reacted to their first quarter results on Monday. The earnings report of these companies came in post-market hours of Friday and through the weekend.

Among the notable gainers in the pack were Delhivery Ltd., MCX, LIC Housing Finance Ltd. and GR Infraprojects Ltd.

On the other hand, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., Shakti Pumps Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. and Honeywell Automation Ltd. stocks slide.

ITC's net profit stayed flat in the June quarter, while its revenue saw a 21% rise to Rs 19,750. Brokerages expect the second half of the financial year 2026 to be better on the back of demand recovery and lower raw material costs. Shares were up marginally.