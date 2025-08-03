ITC Q1FY26 Brokerage Verdict: Cigarette And FMCG Shine While Agri And Paper Business Weigh Down
Brokerages expect the second half of the financial year 2026 to be better on the back of demand recovery and lower raw material cost.
ITC – India’s largest cigarette manufacturer – reported a steady June-ended quarter. Though the operating profit was slightly below Street estimates, brokerages have continued to maintain their positive stance on ITC.
The company reported a volume growth of around 6-6.5% in its core cigarette business, which is not only at a multi-quarter high but also ahead of many other FMCG peers. Brokerages expect the second half of the financial year 2026 to be better on the back of demand recovery and lower raw material cost.
In the Nifty FMCG index, ITC has the most number of ‘buy’ ratings with a return potential of 20%. Of the 39 analysts tracking the company, 37 have a ‘buy’ rating with a consensus target price of Rs 498. Here's what brokerages say:
Macquarie
Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 500
Inline Q1; healthy cigarette volumes; paper weak
6.5% cigarette volume growth and mix improvement partly offsetting leaf tobacco inflation
ITC sees signs of urban recovery in FMCG and saw correction in leaf tobacco costs in current crop cycle
Continued weakness in paper is concerning, the demand recovery across cigarettes/ FMCG make us constructive on growth
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 535
Cigarette volume growth accelerated to a multi-quarter high of >6%
Volume growth continued to be in excess of many of the FMCG peers
Segment Ebit margins continued to trend down although Ebit was just inline
Other segments reported lower than expected Ebit mainly due to margin pressure
Overall Ebitda growth was muted at 3%, a slight miss to estimates
MS
Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 500
Broadly in line; improving trends
Cigarettes: Differentiated and premium offerings continue to perform well
Paper: affected by subdued realisations, low-priced supplies from global markets and surge in domestic wood prices
HSBC
Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 510
Cigarettes stable, other parts muted
Q1 revenue beat by 10%, Ebitda 3% miss on agribusiness
Core cigarettes, FMCG business performance in line
Continue to like ITC’s valuation; stable volume growth in cigarettes and scaling of the FMCG business
Citi
Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 520
Cigarette volume strong; profit impacted by competition, inflation
Other FMCG business witnessing growth improvement
See continued steady cigarette volume growth and an eventual margin recovery from FY27E onwards
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 490
Revenue growth improving, margins poised for recovery in H2
FMCG growth improves, margin recovery likely in H2
Paper business margins weaken further, but likely to have bottomed
Nirmal Bang
Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; hike TP to Rs 485 from Rs 465
Cigarette volume growth healthy, valuations inexpensive
See EPS growth between FY25 and FY27 to be around 7.5% Vs 2.6%/5.2% seen in last 2/5 years
With improving earnings prospects and improvement in ROCEs, believe 20% premium to the 5-year average multiple is justified
Nuvama
Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 540 from Rs 532
Growth intact; margins subdued
Agri and cigarettes segment drive growth, margin drag persists
Stay positive on ITC given early trends of urban revival and broad-based growth across segments
PL Capital
Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 530 from Rs 538
Q1: Cigarette volumes up 6.5%, broad-based margin pressure across segments
FMCG shows QoQ uptick; paper margins pressure likely till H1
Believe ITC offers a favorable risk reward and a dividend yield of 3.7%
PhillipCapital
Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 480
Multi-engine growth on track despite cost pressures
See early signs of easing in leaf tobacco prices
This augurs well for the segment margin in H2FY26
Expect a meaningful improvement in both revenue and margins for the FMCG business
Kotak Securities
Maintain Add; cut TP to Rs 470 from Rs 480
Soft quarter on expected lines; H2 outlook better
Cigarette segment—good revenue growth offset by margin pressure
ITC noted early signs of a recovery in urban consumption in the quarter
Profitability likely to improve in H2FY26E