ITC Q1FY26 Brokerage Verdict: Cigarette And FMCG Shine While Agri And Paper Business Weigh Down

ITC – India’s largest cigarette manufacturer – reported a steady June-ended quarter. Though the operating profit was slightly below Street estimates, brokerages have continued to maintain their positive stance on ITC.

The company reported a volume growth of around 6-6.5% in its core cigarette business, which is not only at a multi-quarter high but also ahead of many other FMCG peers. Brokerages expect the second half of the financial year 2026 to be better on the back of demand recovery and lower raw material cost.

In the Nifty FMCG index, ITC has the most number of ‘buy’ ratings with a return potential of 20%. Of the 39 analysts tracking the company, 37 have a ‘buy’ rating with a consensus target price of Rs 498. Here's what brokerages say:

Macquarie

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 500

Inline Q1; healthy cigarette volumes; paper weak

6.5% cigarette volume growth and mix improvement partly offsetting leaf tobacco inflation

ITC sees signs of urban recovery in FMCG and saw correction in leaf tobacco costs in current crop cycle

Continued weakness in paper is concerning, the demand recovery across cigarettes/ FMCG make us constructive on growth

Jefferies

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 535

Cigarette volume growth accelerated to a multi-quarter high of >6%

Volume growth continued to be in excess of many of the FMCG peers

Segment Ebit margins continued to trend down although Ebit was just inline

Other segments reported lower than expected Ebit mainly due to margin pressure

Overall Ebitda growth was muted at 3%, a slight miss to estimates

MS

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 500

Broadly in line; improving trends

Cigarettes: Differentiated and premium offerings continue to perform well

Paper: affected by subdued realisations, low-priced supplies from global markets and surge in domestic wood prices

HSBC

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 510

Cigarettes stable, other parts muted

Q1 revenue beat by 10%, Ebitda 3% miss on agribusiness

Core cigarettes, FMCG business performance in line

Continue to like ITC’s valuation; stable volume growth in cigarettes and scaling of the FMCG business

Citi

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 520

Cigarette volume strong; profit impacted by competition, inflation

Other FMCG business witnessing growth improvement

See continued steady cigarette volume growth and an eventual margin recovery from FY27E onwards

Goldman Sachs

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 490

Revenue growth improving, margins poised for recovery in H2

FMCG growth improves, margin recovery likely in H2

Paper business margins weaken further, but likely to have bottomed

Nirmal Bang

Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; hike TP to Rs 485 from Rs 465

Cigarette volume growth healthy, valuations inexpensive

See EPS growth between FY25 and FY27 to be around 7.5% Vs 2.6%/5.2% seen in last 2/5 years

With improving earnings prospects and improvement in ROCEs, believe 20% premium to the 5-year average multiple is justified

Nuvama

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 540 from Rs 532

Growth intact; margins subdued

Agri and cigarettes segment drive growth, margin drag persists

Stay positive on ITC given early trends of urban revival and broad-based growth across segments

PL Capital

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 530 from Rs 538

Q1: Cigarette volumes up 6.5%, broad-based margin pressure across segments

FMCG shows QoQ uptick; paper margins pressure likely till H1

Believe ITC offers a favorable risk reward and a dividend yield of 3.7%

PhillipCapital

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 480

Multi-engine growth on track despite cost pressures

See early signs of easing in leaf tobacco prices

This augurs well for the segment margin in H2FY26

Expect a meaningful improvement in both revenue and margins for the FMCG business

Kotak Securities