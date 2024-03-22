IT Stocks Wipe Out Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Investors' Wealth After Accenture's Grim Outlook

Shares of Indian information-technology companies tanked on Friday after Accenture Plc lowered its revenue guidance for the fiscal ending August 2024.

Piling on the troubles for India's $250-billion IT services industry, Accenture sees its financial year 2024 growth at 1–3% vs 2–5% as previously estimated. The tech major estimated its operating margin at 14.8% versus 14.8–15% earlier.

Accenture recorded a flat second quarter, even as dealmaking rose to the second highest ever in the three months ended February 2024.

Following the grim outlook, investors reacted sharply, with the Nifty IT falling as much as 3.68% in early trade, the largest intraday fall since July 21, 2023. Investors lost wealth of around Rs 1 lakh crore during the day.

HCL Technologies Ltd. led the fall with a decline of over 5%, followed by Mphasis Ltd. at over 4%. Coforge Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. were down over 3.5%.