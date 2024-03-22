Accenture Q2 Review: Revenue Guidance Cut Due To Softer Discretionary Spend, Say Analysts

Shares of Accenture Plc. declined significantly, marking their biggest drop in four years, after it lowered its FY24 revenue forecast, citing reduced tech spend by financial services.

Clients' budgets reveal further tightening of the tech budget over the last quarter, particularly on small deals, the company's management said. This was negative for the IT sector as discretionary spends remain under pressure, according to Jefferies.

Accenture expects to grow by 1-3% in FY24, compared to the 2-5% estimated earlier. It also lowered its operating margin to 14.8% versus 14.8–15% earlier, according to the company's statement. Accenture follows September–August as its financial year.

The company recorded a flat second quarter, even as dealmaking rose to the second highest level ever in the three months ended February 2024.

The second quarter was flat at $15.8 billion. The margin was up by 70 basis points year-on-year at 13%. It also witnessed New Gen AI AI bookings of $600 million in the second quarter.