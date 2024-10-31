Is Stock Market Closed Tomorrow For Diwali 2024? Check All Details About Muhurat Trading 2024 At BSE, NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will observe a holiday on Friday, November 1 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, both BSE and NSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on the same day. According to an NSE notification, the pre-opening session of Muhurat Trading will start at 5:45 p.m. and last for 15 minutes. This will be followed by the trading session, which will commence at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.

The market will remain open as usual for trading on October 31.