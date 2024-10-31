Is Stock Market Closed Tomorrow For Diwali 2024? Check All Details About Muhurat Trading 2024 At BSE, NSE
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will observe a holiday on Friday, November 1 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, both BSE and NSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on the same day. According to an NSE notification, the pre-opening session of Muhurat Trading will start at 5:45 p.m. and last for 15 minutes. This will be followed by the trading session, which will commence at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.
The market will remain open as usual for trading on October 31.
Muhurat trading is a special one-hour trading session conducted every Diwali to mark the beginning of a new Samvat. This year marks the beginning of Samvat 2081. Muhurat trading is considered auspicious among the community of investors and business owners.
Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2024
Gurunanak Jayanti – November 15 (A holiday observed on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.)
Christmas – December 25 (The stock exchanges will be closed in celebration of Christmas.)
Stock Market Trading And Holiday Schedule
Trading in the equities segment happens five days a week except Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays declared by the NSE and BSE in advance. The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry & modification Close: 9:08 a.m.*
*with random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Diwali 2024
Diwali, considered one of the biggest festivals in India, is all about lights. The day marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It celebrates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after killing Lanka's demon king Ravana. People also pray to Goddess Lakshmi on this day for good luck and prosperity. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on both Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in India.