Multibagger PSU IREDA Share Price Cracks 6% After Q1 Net Profit Slumps 36% YoY; Stock Down 25% YTD
Multibagger Navratna PSU stock IREDA slumped 6% to Rs 159.80 on the BSE after the company's net profit fell 36% in the June quarter and NII ROSE 36% YoY.
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd cracked over 6% on Friday, July 11, a day after the Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) reported disappointing first quarter results for the current fiscal (Q1FY26). The Navratna energy PSU has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the last three-to-five years.
The PSU reported a 36% slide in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 31, 2025. IREDA posted a bottom line of Rs 247 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 384 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
IREDA Share Price Today
On Friday, shares of IREDA opened 5% lower to Rs 161 and extended losses to 6% at Rs 159.80 intraday so far. At 10:58 am, shares of IREDA traded 5% lower to Rs 161.15 apiece on the BSE. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark traded 180 points lower to 25,175.60.
The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months and 25% on a year-to-date basis. The share price of IREDA has risen 180% since it went public in November 2023. The relative strength index is at 62.25. Shares of IREDA have delivered multibagger 400% returns in the last three years.
IREDA Q1 Results
IREDA Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 36% at Rs 691 crore versus Rs 508 crore.
Net profit down 35.7% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 384 crore.
Earlier this month, the company issued its quarterly business update that showed a 29% rise in its loan book during the April-June period. Sanctioned loans amounted to Rs 11,740 crore, compared to Rs 9,136 crore in the same period last year. The non-banking financial company's outstanding loan book reached Rs 79,941 crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a rise of 27% as compared to Rs 7,6282 crore in the year-ago period.