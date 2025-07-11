Multibagger PSU IREDA Share Price Cracks 6% After Q1 Net Profit Slumps 36% YoY; Stock Down 25% YTD

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd cracked over 6% on Friday, July 11, a day after the Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) reported disappointing first quarter results for the current fiscal (Q1FY26). The Navratna energy PSU has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the last three-to-five years.

The PSU reported a 36% slide in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 31, 2025. IREDA posted a bottom line of Rs 247 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 384 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.