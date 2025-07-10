ADVERTISEMENT
Ireda Q1 Results: Profit Slips 36%
The net interest income climbed 36% to Rs 691 crore.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. posted a 36% slide in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 31, 2025.
The company posted a bottom line of Rs 247 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 384 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Ireda Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 36% at Rs 691 crore versus Rs 508 crore.
Net profit down 35.7% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 384 crore.
(This is a developing story)
