IRCTC Share Price Extends Gains To Second Day After Net Profit Rises 7% In Q1FY26

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp share price extended gains to second day after posting strong performance metrics for the first quarter of FY26. The net profit of Indian Railways' ticketing arm increased 7.5% on the year to Rs 331 crore from Rs 308 crore.

IRCTC reported that its revenue grew 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,160 crore to Rs 1,118 crore. Ebitda advanced 6% on the year to Rs 397 crore from Rs 375 crore. The profit margin rose 80 basis points to 34.3% in the June quarter from 33.5% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

A sharp decline in tourism due to seasonality weighed on Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Cop's topline. On a sequential basis, topline slumped 46.2%, Dolat Capital Research said. Meanwhile, operational performance in the core capital catering and ticketing segments remained resilient.