IRCTC Share Price Extends Gains To Second Day After Net Profit Rises 7% In Q1FY26
IRCTC share price rose 1.43% to Rs 737.75 apiece. The stock declined 20.22% in 12 months, and 7.76% on year-to-date basis.
Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp share price extended gains to second day after posting strong performance metrics for the first quarter of FY26. The net profit of Indian Railways' ticketing arm increased 7.5% on the year to Rs 331 crore from Rs 308 crore.
IRCTC reported that its revenue grew 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,160 crore to Rs 1,118 crore. Ebitda advanced 6% on the year to Rs 397 crore from Rs 375 crore. The profit margin rose 80 basis points to 34.3% in the June quarter from 33.5% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
A sharp decline in tourism due to seasonality weighed on Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Cop's topline. On a sequential basis, topline slumped 46.2%, Dolat Capital Research said. Meanwhile, operational performance in the core capital catering and ticketing segments remained resilient.
At open, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp share price rose 1.43% to Rs 737.75 apiece. It was trading 0.21% down at Rs 725.85 apiece as of 10:24 a.m., compared to 0.13% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock declined 20.22% in 12 months, and 7.76% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume on National Stock Exchange so far in the day stood at 0.85 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.43.
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside/downside of 14.5%.