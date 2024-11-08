Ircon Share Price Tumbles After Second-Quarter Earnings Slip

Shares of Ircon International Ltd. plunged over 7% on Friday after the company reported a decline in its net profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2025.

The public sector undertaking posted a 17.9% decline in its net profit to Rs 206 crore, as compared to Rs 251 crore for the same period last year.

The turnkey construction company recorded a revenue of Rs 2,448 crore, indicating a 19.3% fall for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as against Rs 3,033 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was down 23.4% at Rs 201 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 262 crore. Its margins contracted to 8.2% from 8.6% for the year-ago period.

On Thursday, Contractor Apex Buildsys Ltd. filed a claim worth Rs 38.71 crore against Ircon International over disputes related to their Raebareli project.