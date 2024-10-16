Swiggy Four To Six Quarters Behind Zomato, Says Macquarie

IPO-bound Swiggy is four to six quarters behind peer Zomato Ltd., as highlighted by key metrics in the food delivery and quick commerce businesses, Macquarie has said.

Swiggy's Gross Order Value is approximately 26.5% lower than Zomato's, with Swiggy recording a GOV of $820 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to Zomato's $1,116 million during the same period in the food delivery segment.

While Swiggy has a monthly transacting user base of 14 million, Zomato leads with 20 million users, according to the brokerage report. Despite this, both platforms show similar order frequency and Swiggy's average order value is slightly higher. Swiggy's contribution margin is lower than Zomato due to higher discounts.

In terms of quick commerce, Blinkit (owned by Zomato) has outperformed Swiggy's Instamart, with a monthly transacting user base of 7.6 million compared to Instamart's 5.2 million. Blinkit has also reached adjusted Ebitda margin breakeven, while Instamart remains loss-making, the brokerage noted.