Investors Unwind Most Of Their Fresh Positions In Nifty 50 Futures As Markets Decline

Investors reversed over two-thirds of their freshly built up positions in Nifty 50 futures as the index declined over 4% from its peak, following a dip in global markets.

New built up positions in Nifty 50 index futures rose to Rs 42,387 crore, according to NDTV Profit's calculations, the highest since the expiry of monthly contracts on July 25.

This was an addition of Rs 8,689 crore worth of positions built over five sessions.