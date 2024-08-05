Yen Carry Trade: India's Infra Spending May Face The Brunt

A rising Yen is creating havoc across markets as Yen Carry Trade is forcing investors to liquidate their positions after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates last week. This, in turn, can have a direct impact in Indian infrastructure companies.

India has been one of the biggest beneficiary of the near-zero interest rates that existed in Japan. The strategic and friendly relationship between both the Asian power houses saw cheap capital available to fund India's infrastructure push in the past ten years. Moreover, it also pushed Indian companies to raise cheap funds to fuel their capital expenditure in the area of road and highways, power sector financing and steel. Among these, infrastructure firms have been the biggest beneficiary of low-cost yen loans.

While investors have used cheaper Yen loans to finance stock market trade in India, as well in line with global equity trade, the exposure to direct Japanese investors in the market has risen from Rs 38,000 crore in December 2015 to Rs 2.05 lakh crore in June 2024. A key reason has been Japanese banks increasing their India exposure in their chase for returns.