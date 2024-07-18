Investors Buy Tech Stocks Worth Rs 4,156 Crore On Thursday

Investors bought Rs 4,156 crore worth of Nifty IT stocks, bringing the total delivery quantity for the index to 46%, while the total trade in the index was Rs 8,877 crore on Thursday.

HCL Tech Ltd. saw the highest delivery as a percentage of total volume traded, at 61.7%, amounting to Rs 431 crore. TCS saw the highest delivery volume at over Rs 1,307 crore.

That comes as the information technology shares witnessed buying in the second half, leading to the NSE Nifty IT Index to close at an all-time high on Thursday. It added Rs 81,562 crore in market cap after the day's trading session.

The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.2% during intraday trades, led by rallies in TCS Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.