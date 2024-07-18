Investors Buy Tech Stocks Worth Rs 4,156 Crore On Thursday
Buying in the IT sector resulted in the Nifty IT index rising 2.2% during intraday trades, led by rallies in TCS and Infosys.
Investors bought Rs 4,156 crore worth of Nifty IT stocks, bringing the total delivery quantity for the index to 46%, while the total trade in the index was Rs 8,877 crore on Thursday.
HCL Tech Ltd. saw the highest delivery as a percentage of total volume traded, at 61.7%, amounting to Rs 431 crore. TCS saw the highest delivery volume at over Rs 1,307 crore.
That comes as the information technology shares witnessed buying in the second half, leading to the NSE Nifty IT Index to close at an all-time high on Thursday. It added Rs 81,562 crore in market cap after the day's trading session.
The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.2% during intraday trades, led by rallies in TCS Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
The Indian indices opened lower, but covered up later in the day and closed at a fresh record high.
The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.76% on Thursday, with market value of TCS rising nearly Rs 43,451 crore to Rs 15.72 lakh crore. Infosys gained Rs 15,771 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.32 lakh crore.
This follows TCS announcing its results last week, while Infosys announced its first quarter results on Thursday after market hours.
Infosys' net profit fell 20.1% sequentially to Rs 6,374 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the previous quarter.