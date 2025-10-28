'Investing In Adani Is Investing In India', Says Mark Mobius; Sees Sensex Scaling 100,000 Soon

An investment in the Adani Group is akin to an investment made into India, veteran investor Mark Mobius said, while speaking to NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Mobius also indicated that the Sensex could touch the 100,000 mark earlier than the previously-anticipated timeline of next year, buoyed by strong domestic momentum and possible positive political developments in the US.

Commenting on the controversy around a recent article in Washington Post, Mobius said, "The whole story around Adani has been overblown."

"They're doing good work," he said, underlining his confidence in the conglomerate's prospects.