Interarch Building Products Debuts At 44% Premium To Issue Price

The company is ranked third in terms of operating revenue from popular pre-engineered business in financial year 2023 in India, according to the company's prospectus. It also has the second largest aggregate installed capacity of 1.41 lakh tonnes per annum as of March 31, 2023.

The company has four manufacturing facilities, of which two are situated in Sriperumbudur, one in Pantnagar and one in Kichha.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 58.5 crore will be used to fund a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. Approximately Rs 19.3 crore will be invested in upgrading facilities in Kichha and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, and two units in Tamil Nadu.

The company will invest Rs 10.97 crore to upgrade its information technology infrastructure, and another Rs 55 crore to fund incremental working capital requirements.