Inox India Shares Debut At 44% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Inox India Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 949.65 apiece, a premium of 43.88% over its IPO price of Rs 660 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 933.15, a 41.39% premium.

The Rs 1,459-crore initial public offering was subscribed 61.28 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (147.80 times), followed by non-institutional investors (53.20 times) and retail investors (15.30 times).

"Inox India is well-positioned to capture this global market growth with in-house technology as well as LNG product range that includes the entire value chain," Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. has said in a note. The company was the largest exporter of cryogenic tanks from India in terms of revenue in the financial year.