Tata Group Stocks That Stand To Benefit From Potential Tata Sons IPO

Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Power Co. and Tata Motors Ltd. are some of the main group firms that could potentially benefit if holding company Tata Sons Pvt. does an initial public offering.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a major shareholder of Tata Sons, is pushing for the public listing of the company. This move is expected to unlock significant value for over 1.2 crore shareholders of listed Tata Group companies.

The primary driver for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's push is financial: an exit from its Tata Sons' stake is critical for liquidity to address its substantial debt burden. The group argues that the listing is a "moral and social imperative" that would bring greater transparency and accountability to the holding company and unlock immense value for all shareholders, including the ultimate beneficiaries of Tata Trusts.

The Reserve Bank of India had classified Tata Sons as an 'upper-layer' non-banking financial company, which mandated a public listing by September this year. Tata Sons had sought to de-register as a core investment company to avoid the mandatory listing, a decision on which is still pending with the RBI.