Infosys Shares Rise Nearly 4% As Board Mulls Buyback

Infosys Ltd. shares rose during early trade on Tuesday after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Sept. 11.

The company may spend Rs 13,560 crore in the buyback, according to analysis by NDTV Profit. The buyback has been priced at an average premium of 25%, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit. On an average, Infosys spends 30% cash on buyback. On average, Infosys buys back 14–15% of networth.

First quarter-cash and cash equivalents are at Rs 45,200 crore, while its net worth is at Rs 95,350 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share.