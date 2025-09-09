Infosys Buyback: All You Need To Know About IT Firm's First Share Repurchase In Three Years

Infosys Ltd. will consider first buyback in three years on Thursday. The company may spend Rs 13,560 crore in the buyback, according to analysis by NDTV Profit.

The buyback has been priced at an average premium of 25%, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit. On average, Infosys spends 30% cash on buyback. On average, Infosys buys back 14–15% of networth.

First quarter-cash and cash equivalents are at Rs 45,200 crore, while its net worth is at Rs 95,350 crore.

The tech giant did its last buyback in October 2022. Infosys had done four buybacks from 2017 to 2023. The current buyback may provide a cushion to macroeconomic volatility.

The consensus target price for Infosys is at Rs 1,743, which implied a 21.6% upside. The highest target price is at Rs 2,085 apiece, which implied 45.5% upside. The lowest target price is at Rs 1,440 apiece which implied a 0.5% upside.

This is also the first buyback from a top IT company in last two years. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Wipro India Ltd. have done five buybacks from 2016 to 2023.

IT stocks have come under pressure because of the worsening global macroeconomic situation due to tariff tensions. On year-to-date basis, the NSE Nifty IT is the worst performing sectors. The index has slumped 21%.

Infosys share price has lost 24% of its value on year-to-date basis. It ended 0.59% down at Rs 1,436 apiece on Monday.