Infosys Share Price Falls As Stock Trades Ex-Dividend

Infosys Ltd.'s share price fell on Tuesday after the stock turned ex-dividend. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share, with the record date being Oct. 29 and the payout date being Nov. 8, according to an exchange filing.

The IT major is set to reward over 25 lakh shareholders with Rs 8,719 crore via interim dividend, the first in financial year 2024-25. Of this, retail investors are set to pocket Rs 607 crore.

Infosys second quarter revenue grew 4.3% sequentially to Rs 40,986 crore in the three months ended September. This compares with the Rs 40,820 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore, indicating a 2.2% rise for the second quarter of the current financial year 2024. The analyst polled by Bloomberg estimated the profit at Rs 6,831 crore.