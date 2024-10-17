Infosys Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 21 Per Share

Infosys Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share on Thursday.

The company has set Oct. 29 as the record date and Nov. 8 as a payout date for the dividend, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Infosys second quarter revenue grew 4.3% sequentially to Rs 40,986 crore in the three months ended September. This compares with the Rs 40,820 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore, indicating a 2.2% rise for the second quarter of the current financial year 2024. The analyst polled by Bloomberg estimated the profit at Rs 6,831 crore.

The EBIT of the IT firm surged to Rs 8,689 crore, noting a 4.7% growth, and its margin expanded to 21.2% for the July–September quarter of the fiscal 2025.