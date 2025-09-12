Infosys Share Buyback: Stock Gains After IT Giant Announces Record Rs 18,000 Crore Share Repurchase

Infosys Ltd.'s share price rose 2% on Friday after the company announced its first buyback in three years. The company will buy back shares worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Notably, the buyback is higher than market estimates. The buyback represents 10 crore shares, or 2.4% of equity; it is not the highest in terms of equity percentage. In 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered company repurchased 4.9% equity. Based on historical data, the entire process should take 3-4 months to complete.

This will be the fifth share buyback by the IT giant in the last eight years.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,800 per share, which is at a premium of 19.28% from the last closing on the BSE.

The buyback comes at a time of heightened pressure on IT stocks due to the worsening global macroeconomic situation led by tariff tensions between the US and India.