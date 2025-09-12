Infosys Buyback: US SEC Gives Exemptive Relief For Record Rs 18,000 Crore Share Repurchase

Infosys Ltd. has received exemptive relief from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its 18,000-crore buyback, according to its notification to the exchanges. The company announced its first share buyback in three years, since October 2022.

Now, the buyback is awaiting approval from existing shareholders via a special resolution and postal ballot.

This marks the fifth time the IT giant is repurchasing its shares. The decision came amid macroeconomic volatility weighing on stock price.

The price for the share buyback is set at Rs 1,800 per share, which represents a premium of 19.28% from its last closing price on the BSE

The share repurchase process may take three to four months to complete, based on historical data. The stock has over 25.79 lakh owners.

According to NDTV Profit calculations, Infosys spends an average of 30% of its cash on buybacks. It buys back 14-15% of net worth. Its first-quarter cash and cash equivalents are at Rs 45,200 crore, while its net worth is at Rs 95,350 crore.

The current buyback is a part of the capital return policy Infosys announced in 2024 of returning 85% of free cash flow over five years through dividends and repurchases.