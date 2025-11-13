Infosys Buyback: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify For Record Date

Infosys Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for the Rs 18,000-crore stock buyback before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to benefit from any corporate action. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify. Hence, as the record date for Infosys buyback is Nov. 14, then shares must be purchased by Nov. 13.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the buyback.

Infosys promoters and promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have decided not to participate in the company's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback. The promoters collectively hold 13.05% of the company's equity as on the buyback announcement date.

The board, in a meeting dated Sept. 11, 2025, approved the company's largest-ever share buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore. Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

While the buyback is valued at Rs 18,000 crore, representing 10 crore shares or 2.4% of equity, it is not the highest in terms of equity percentage. In 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered company repurchased 4.9% equity.

The Infosys buyback price of Rs 1,800 is a 16% premium to the current market price.

Since the buyback is for only 2.41% of equity, not all shares tendered will be accepted. The acceptance ratio determines the actual number of your shares the company will buy back. The retail segment usually gets a higher ratio than the general segment.

The share repurchase process may take three to four months to complete, based on historical data. The stock has over 25.79 lakh owners.

The buyback is being undertaken after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs in the medium term and the need for returning surplus funds to the members in an efficient manner in line with capital allocation policy, according to the company.

Infosys said it intends to steadily increase its annual dividend per share (excluding any special dividends), adding that in line with the capital allocation policy, the buyback is anticipated to enhance shareholder value over the long term by reducing the equity base.