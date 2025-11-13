Nithin Kamath Breaks Down Tax Rules For Infosys’ Record Buyback

As Infosys gears up for India’s largest-ever share buyback on November 14, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to X to explain how the payout will be taxed.

Kamath clarified that proceeds from the buyback, priced at Rs 1,800 against the current market price of around Rs 1,550, will be treated as “income from other sources” and taxed at the investor’s slab rate.

Meanwhile, the entire investment value will count as a capital loss, which can be offset against other gains, making the buyback attractive in certain scenarios.

"Infy is one of the most highly held stocks by investors, and the record date for their massive buyback is November 14th, the biggest buyback ever in India. That is, you can participate in the buyback if you hold the shares in your demat account as of November 14," he wrote on X.