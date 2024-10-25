IndusInd Bank Shares Slide Sharply As Weak Earnings Prompt Correction

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank saw its shares drop in trade on Friday, after it reported a weaker-than-expected set of numbers. At 1:08 p.m. the IndusInd Bank stock was trading at Rs 1,044.80 per share, down 18.3% from its previous close.

The lender's net profit for the July-September quarter fell nearly 40% year-on-year to Rs 1,325 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the net profit at Rs 2,214 crore.

The fall was largely owing to a sharp rise in provisions, which were up 87% year-on-year and stood at Rs 1,820 crore. IndusInd Bank also set aside Rs 525 crore worth contingency provisions during the quarter, citing uncertain macroeconomic environment.

What the market was likely unhappy with was the rise in delinquencies the bank had seen in the microfinance portfolio. During the quarter, bad loan additions from the microfinance portfolio stood at Rs 2,259 crore, compared with Rs 1,988 crore in June.

Most of the stress for IndusInd Bank came from portfolios in Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra. The bank highlighted that it would remain cautiously optimistic about the microfinance portfolio, however, growth should pick up in the latter half of the year.