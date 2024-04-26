IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review: Brokerages Upbeat But Cut EPS Estimates

Brokerages have cut their earnings-per-share estimates for IndusInd Bank Ltd. as the lender saw an uptick in its operating expenses in the March quarter. The lender has delivered strong asset quality numbers with a sharp reduction in slippage ratio during the period. HSBC Global Research cut its EPS estimates by 2–3.5%, while Jefferies India Pvt. trimmed its estimates by 2%.

The EPS cuts are driven by increases in operating expenses, HSBC said in a note on Friday. "We increase our estimate for cost-to-income ratio for FY25–27 to reflect further investments required in branches, digital initiatives, and hiring."

Citi expects the lender's core pre-provision-operating-profit growth to remain strong at compound annual growth rate of 20% in fiscal 2024–26, helped by steady margins and sustained strong loan growth. "Retail-deposit growth has been strong and remains key to monitor."

IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit rose 14.9% year-on-year in the quarter ended March to Rs 2,349 crore on account of higher income from investments. In the quarter under review, income from investments rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 1,653 crore.

Brokerages have a positive outlook on the bank as it delivered a strong asset quality performance. HSBC has a 'buy' rating and has raised the target price to Rs 2,020 per share, implying an upside potential of 35% from the previous close. Jefferies is 'overweight' with a target price of Rs 1,925 apiece and Citi maintains 'buy ' with a price target of Rs 2,010 per share.

The improvement in the slippage ratio was driven by lower slippages in both corporate and retail segments, HSBC said.