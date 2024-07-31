Indus Towers Shares Slip To Near One-Week Low After Board Nod To Buyback

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. fell to a nearly one-week low on Wednesday after its board approved the proposal to buyback shares. Indus Towers will buy back 5.67 crore shares, or 2.107% stake in the company.

Indus Towers will buyback the shares at a price of Rs 465 per share, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,926 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 1,572 crore estimated by analysts polled by Bloomberg. Indus Towers' top line rose 2.6% on the year to Rs 7,383 crore from Rs 7,193 crore.

The company's operating profit, or Ebitda, rose in contrast to a marginal decline Bloomberg's survey forecasted. The Ebitda rose 10.8% on the year to Rs 4,545 crore, from Rs 4,102 crore for the first quarter.