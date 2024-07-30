Indus Towers Q1 Results: Profit Rises 3.9%, Board Approves Rs 2,640-Crore Buyback

Indus Towers Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 3.9% advance in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The telecommunications infrastructure firm recorded a net profit of Rs 1,926 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 1,853 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This was in line with the Rs 1,572.84-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 2.6% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 7,383 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 7,523.43 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 10.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,545 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 61.6% in comparison with 57% over the previous quarter. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 4,005.5 crore and 53.2%, respectively.