Indus Towers Hits Six-Year High Ahead Of Board Meeting To Consider Buyback

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. surged to their highest level in over six years on Friday after it said its board is meeting next week to consider buyback of shares.

In the meeting scheduled for July 30, Indus Towers' board of directors may consider and approve buyback of fully-paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The trading window for dealing in Indus Towers shares will remain closed for all designated people and their immediate relatives till Aug. 1, according to the filing.