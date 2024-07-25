Indus Towers To Consider Buyback Of Shares At Upcoming Board Meet

Indus Towers Ltd. is set to consider a buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on July 30, along with the announcement of the financial results of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

“To consider and approve the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Company, including matters related/incidental thereto. In accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (if any)," the filing said.

The trading window for dealing in shares of the company shall also remain closed for all designated people and their immediate relatives till Aug. 1, according to the filing.

Shares of Indus Towers closed 0.31% lower at Rs 426.15 apiece, as compared to a fall of 0.03% in the NSE Nifty 50.