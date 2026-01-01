Indri Whisky Maker Piccadily Agro Shares Hit Over One-Month High — Here's Why

Indri whisky maker Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. hits over one-month high on Thursday after it commenced commercial production at its Chhattisgarh Unit.

The company has now started its commercial operations having capacity of 200 kilo liters per day with effect from Dec. 31, 2025, Piccadily Agro said in its exchange filling. "The commencement of production is in line with the Company’s planned expansion and is expected to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities," it said in its regulatory filing.

The flagship brand Indri had become the largest-selling single malt in India. The premium whisky brand achieved the milestone of 20 lakh bottles in sales in the calendar year 2024. This is equivalent to 1,70,000 nine-litre cases.

The sales milestone has made Indri the biggest-selling single malt in India and the fastest-selling Indian single malt whisky worldwide, the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing on Aug. 27.

“Indri sold 1,24,000 cases in India (domestic sales) and 46,000 cases in overseas markets (export sales), making it the first Indian malt brand squarely positioned to compete with global giants on the world stage,” the company said.

The International Wine & Spirits Record (IWSR) has officially certified Indri as the “Number 1 Malt Whisky in India”. It has outpaced both domestic and international competitors by a significant margin.