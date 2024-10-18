Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas Share Prices Lowest Since June As GAIL Cuts Domestic Gas Allocation

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s share prices fell sharply on Friday, after they informed the exchanges that there had been a major reduction in domestic gas allocation to the companies, effective Oct. 16, 2024.

"The revised domestic gas allocation to company is approximately 21% lesser than previous allocation," an exchange filing by Indraprastha Gas said, adding that the company is in discussion with key stakeholders to minimise the impact.

Mahanagar Gas' exchange filing also said allocation to the company for CNG (Transport) has been reduced by 20%, effective Oct. 16, 2024, compared to previous average quarterly APM allocation.

Both the companies said this will have an adverse impact on the profitability of them.

"To bridge this shortfall, the company is exploring options of sourcing gas through domestically produced High Pressure High Temperature gas, New Well/Well Intervention gas from ONGC and benchmark-linked long-term gas contracts, so as to continue to provide gas to its customers with price stability," MGL said.

In its recent report, Citi Research had said that due to the move Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas may be particularly vulnerable, given their heavy reliance on CNG.

This reliance on higher-priced gas puts pressure on margins and could prompt a CNG price hike, potentially affecting sentiment around volume growth in the CNG segment, it said.