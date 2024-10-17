CNG Prices Could Get Hiked By Rs 5 — Here's Why

Indians could be facing a CNG price hike of Rs 5 per kg or more, as reduced allocation of domestic Administered Price Mechanism or APM gas for city gas distributors is expected to increase CNG firms' costs.

The government has reduced the allocation of domestic APM gas by 17-20%. This move has been confirmed by Indian gas companies and is primarily affecting the CNG segment.

This cut amounts to about 4 million metric standard cubic meters of gas per day, according to Citi, and could raise operational costs for companies like Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Gujarat Gas Ltd.