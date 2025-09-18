Indiqube Spaces Shares Rated New Buy At ICICI Securities — Check Target Price

The brokerage anticipates a notable 29% revenue CAGR and 45% Ebitda CAGR, post all lease rental payments, for Indiqube over the fiscal years 2025 to 2028.

This growth is expected to be fuelled by a combination of factors: an estimated 5% same-store revenue growth, a 21% CAGR in new seats, and an increase in revenue from value-added services, or VAS, which constituted 13% of its pure seat revenue in fiscal year 2025.

ICICI Securities also expects an expansion in EBITDA margins by 550 basis points to 18.7% by fiscal year 2028. This margin improvement is projected to come from a reduction in rental expenses as a percentage of operational revenue and an estimated annual utility cost savings of Rs 150-200 million from the company's solar power plant in Karnataka.