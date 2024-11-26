IndiGo Share Price Rises Following Codeshare Partnership Announcement With Japan Airlines

Share price of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. rose on Tuesday, after it announced a new codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines Co. The collaboration, which is set to begin on Dec. 16, 2024, is aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering cultural and business exchanges between India and Japan.

This partnership will initially help Japan Airlines expand its connectivity to India. In later phases, it will also provide IndiGo passengers with more travel options through JAL’s extensive domestic and international network. IndiGo, which holds over 60% of the Indian aviation market, will offer codeshare services on its domestic routes connecting with JAL flights operating between Delhi and Bengaluru.