IndiGo Airlines, Japan Airlines Announce Codeshare Partnership, Effective Dec 16

IndiGo Airlines, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., and Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., have announced the launch of their codeshare partnership, set to commence on Dec. 16, 2024. This collaboration aims to enhance connectivity and promote cultural and business exchanges between India and Japan, according to an official release.

This strategic partnership will enable JAL to expand its connectivity to India initially, while offering IndiGo customers more travel options on JAL’s extensive domestic and international network in later phases. IndiGo, which dominates the Indian aviation market with over 60% share, will offer codeshare services on its domestic routes connecting with JAL flights operating to and from Delhi and Bengaluru, as per the release.

Currently, Japan Airlines provides daily flights between Tokyo (Haneda) and Delhi, as well as five weekly services between Tokyo (Narita) and Bengaluru. Through this partnership, JAL will establish a robust network in India, linking major cities via IndiGo’s extensive domestic operations.

The arrangement will cover 18 destinations in India, offering increased travel options for tourists, business professionals, and leisure travellers.