IndiGo Share Price In Focus After Airline Cuts Q3 Guidance

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. the parent of budget carrier IndiGo is in focus on Thursday after the slashed its guidance for the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

IndiGo, in an exchange notifcation late on Wednesday, said it expects high single to early double-digit growth in available seat kilometres (ASKs) in Q3, compared with the earlier projection of high-teens growth It also now expects a 'mid-single digit downward moderation' in passenger unit revenues (PRASK), instead of the earlier view of flattish to slight growth.

The airline said the overall financial impact "cannot be quantified at this stage" but added that it continues to monitor the revenue environment.

The airline did not provide the exact details of revenue loss. however, with 109 days in the winter schedule and 215 flights cut daily, the notional revenue loss could reach Rs 2,414 crore, as per NDTV Profit's calculations.