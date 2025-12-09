IndiGo Schedule Cut Could Erode Q3 Bottomline By Rs 250 Crore, But There's A Silver Lining

Fare caps remain significantly above normal rates, allowing room for price hikes. The ripple effect will hit passengers through costlier tickets, and hotels and travel agencies through lower occupancy and bookings.

With an average of 190 seats per flight and an average distance of 1,000 km, the notional revenue loss per cancelled flight is estimated at Rs 10.3 lakh, based on the airline's performance in the third quarter of last year.

However, the actual impact on profit is lower since the airline saves on variable costs. After accounting for these savings, the loss per flight is approximately Rs 4.8 lakh.

So far, IndiGo has already cancelled about 5,200 flights during the current quarter, incurring an estimated loss of Rs 250 crore. With 109 days left in the winter schedule and 215 flights cut daily, the notional revenue loss could reach Rs 2,414 crore, as per NDTV Profit's calculations. This highlights the substantial financial strain caused by operational disruptions during the quarter.