India's Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 55,000 Crore In Market Cap As RIL, Infosys Drag

The top 10 most valued firms collectively lost Rs 55,241 crore in market valuation on Thursday, as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. dragged. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were also among the losers for the day.

On Thursday, the benchmark equity indices erased initial gains—after the RBI monetary policy committee maintained the status quo—to end lower as market participants found Governor Shaktikanta Das' commentary hawkish. Losses in European markets and some Asian indices also put downward pressure on the indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points, or 0.74%, lower at 24,177, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 581.79 points, or 0.73%, lower at 78,886.22. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 0.90%, and the Sensex fell 0.84%.