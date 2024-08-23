India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 1,500 Crore In Market Cap Led By Airtel, ICICI Bank

India's top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 1,534 crore in market valuation on Friday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., SBI, and L&T Ltd. were among the losers on the day.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 13,458 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 8.59 lakh crore, and ICICI Bank approximately added Rs 8,724 crore, with its market cap rising to Rs 8.46 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were also among the winners in the session.

India's benchmark stock indices ended the muted session little changed on Friday, helping post a two-week winning streak even as market participants await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 11.65 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,823.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 33.02 points, or 0.04%, up at 81,086.21.